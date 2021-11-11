Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) CFO Deborah Thomas Sells 20,798 Shares

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $97.65 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.63.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 681.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.
Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.