Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) CFO Deborah Thomas Sells 20,798 Shares

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $97.65 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.63.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HAS shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 681.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

