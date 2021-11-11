Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $816.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $687.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $630.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.61. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $185.64 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $529.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.