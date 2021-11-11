Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of KRP opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $851.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. Analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently -92.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,451.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 168,262 shares in the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.