Warburg Research Analysts Give ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) a €56.00 Price Target

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 180.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of ETR:TIM opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. ZEAL Network has a one year low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a one year high of €24.40 ($28.71). The company has a market cap of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

