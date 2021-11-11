Morgan Stanley Raises Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $264.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $264.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EFX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.38.

NYSE EFX opened at $277.29 on Thursday. Equifax has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $291.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.62 and a 200-day moving average of $253.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 12.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,964,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

