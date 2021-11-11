Credit Suisse Group Raises Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $150.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Affirm from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $133.53 on Thursday. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total value of $1,684,153.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,096 shares of company stock worth $23,198,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 682.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

