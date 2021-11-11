Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.4% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $345.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.93 and a 200-day moving average of $279.42. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $189.45 and a one year high of $360.64.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.42.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

