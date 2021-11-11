Boothbay Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 57.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 79,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 29,180 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 107,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,203,000 after buying an additional 56,770 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 18,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLPI. Capital One Financial started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

