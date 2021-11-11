Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 1,566 Shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Senior Living were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Senior Living by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Senior Living by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Capital Senior Living by 503.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Capital Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital Senior Living by 3.6% during the second quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital Senior Living from $2,300.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other Capital Senior Living news, major shareholder Sam Levinson purchased 8,699 shares of Capital Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $296,200.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius purchased 305,055 shares of Capital Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,151,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 329,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSU opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.15. Capital Senior Living Co. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.31.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $23.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $28.67. The company had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

