Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 914,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,092 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.37% of Alliant Energy worth $50,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 86,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,695,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,536,000 after acquiring an additional 40,892 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,147,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,128,000 after acquiring an additional 199,220 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.08 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

