AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 10,362 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,362 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 14.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $592,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $2,028,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 800,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,480.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,237 shares of company stock worth $14,742,205. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Shares of MIME opened at $77.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $38.84 and a 1 year high of $80.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.90.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

