Frax Share Trading 29.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for $23.88 or 0.00036861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax Share has a market cap of $387.06 million and $46.03 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Frax Share

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

