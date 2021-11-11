Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Financial Analysis

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Meridian Bancorp and Patriot National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Meridian Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Meridian Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.7% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meridian Bancorp and Patriot National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bancorp $269.38 million 4.75 $65.05 million $1.52 16.00 Patriot National Bancorp $39.88 million 0.96 -$3.82 million $0.47 20.57

Meridian Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp. Meridian Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patriot National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian Bancorp and Patriot National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bancorp 31.56% 9.83% 1.20% Patriot National Bancorp 5.20% 2.82% 0.20%

Risk & Volatility

Meridian Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meridian Bancorp beats Patriot National Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Peabody, MA.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. Its lending portfolio comprises of commercial mortgage and construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; real estate loans; and other personal loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

