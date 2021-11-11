Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $53.49.

