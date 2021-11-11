Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 35,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $104.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $81.31 and a one year high of $105.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.97.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

