-$0.29 EPS Expected for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.35). Silk Road Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $543,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $340,863.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,992 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,403,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,022,000 after acquiring an additional 112,837 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 954,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,694,000 after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 26.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 27.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $50.80 on Thursday. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.83.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

