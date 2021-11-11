Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 314.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,818,000 after buying an additional 211,863 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 56.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,048,000 after buying an additional 77,823 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.76.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $66.66 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average of $85.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.