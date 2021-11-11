American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Truist

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price raised by Truist from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AEL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.23.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.89%. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

