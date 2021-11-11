SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $98,527.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,217,252 shares in the company, valued at $30,553,732.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.