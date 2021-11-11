The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €42.00 Price Target

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.89 ($92.81).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of ETR MOR opened at €38.40 ($45.18) on Thursday. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €37.10 ($43.65) and a 1 year high of €101.90 ($119.88). The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.33.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.