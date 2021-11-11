Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $343,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $2,402,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $14,993,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $2,281,000.

OGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00.

Shares of OGN opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

