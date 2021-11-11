Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Star Equity were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Star Equity during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Star Equity during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Star Equity during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Star Equity during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRR opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.33 million, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.13. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $25.81 million for the quarter. Star Equity had a net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

