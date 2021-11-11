Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Venus Concept worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 1,412.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 161,538 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,011,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 32,915 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 26,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

VERO stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Venus Concept Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $99.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

