Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unique Fabricating were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UFAB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unique Fabricating by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Unique Fabricating by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unique Fabricating during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Unique Fabricating by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Unique Fabricating by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 62,948 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. Limited Partn Peninsula bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB opened at $3.16 on Thursday. Unique Fabricating, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unique Fabricating, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

Unique Fabricating Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

