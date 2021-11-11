Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,006 PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDLB. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 240.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PDL Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLB opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.45. PDL Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.38.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PDL Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PDL Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB).

Receive News & Ratings for PDL Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.