Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Invests $382,000 in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden National by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after buying an additional 21,643 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden National by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden National by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 37,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden National by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden National alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAC. Raymond James lowered shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Camden National stock opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $756.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.95. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $50.91.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.