Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 43,300 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 87.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 43,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 239,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after purchasing an additional 98,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $82.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.26. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.87) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

In related news, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $68,397.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $73,124.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

