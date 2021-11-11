Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 5,972 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.29% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $64,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MLM shares. Stephens raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.87.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $413.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.73. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.18 and a twelve month high of $435.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $371.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

