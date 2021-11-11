BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in BM Technologies were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMTX. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BM Technologies by 50.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 109,057 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BM Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMTX opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. Equities analysts predict that BM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron Hodari acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

BM Technologies Profile

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

