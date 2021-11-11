Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 34,460 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,777,000 after purchasing an additional 72,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after purchasing an additional 59,739 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.22. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

