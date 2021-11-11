Denali Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 82.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $288,359,000 after acquiring an additional 358,584 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 478.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after buying an additional 136,522 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,673,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Truist boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

EOG stock opened at $94.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average is $79.63. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.03. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

