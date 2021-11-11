Denali Advisors LLC Sells 14,100 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $68.46 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.97 and a 12 month high of $70.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average of $65.11.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

