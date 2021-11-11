Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.59.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

