BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 134.24%.

NYSE:BPMP opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.68%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BP Midstream Partners stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,907 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of BP Midstream Partners worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPMP. UBS Group downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, BP Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.31.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

