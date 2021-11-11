Barclays Raises Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $37.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.86.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

