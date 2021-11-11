Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Barclays

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target cut by Barclays from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LMND. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Lemonade stock opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.66. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $188.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average of $81.26.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,123,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,420. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Lemonade by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lemonade by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lemonade by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Lemonade by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lemonade by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

