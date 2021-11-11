Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Given New $95.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LMND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.86.

NYSE LMND opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average of $81.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $319,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,420 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,195,000 after buying an additional 1,452,085 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,338,000 after purchasing an additional 588,600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,994,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,299,000 after purchasing an additional 371,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

