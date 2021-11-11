Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,200 Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $162,415.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 678,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,888,332.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $200,751. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVID opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

