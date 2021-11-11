Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 7,417 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 92.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Nevro were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on NVRO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Nevro from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.38.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $101.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.06. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $98.22 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.