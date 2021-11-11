Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $110,000 Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,513 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RE opened at $270.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $209.63 and a 1-year high of $289.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.28 and a 200-day moving average of $260.82. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.14.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

