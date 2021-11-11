Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 32.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $127,596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,118 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,864,000 after purchasing an additional 853,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,439,000 after purchasing an additional 410,140 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,148,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,556,000 after purchasing an additional 308,761 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average of $59.61. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $70.06.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

