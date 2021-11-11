CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 28.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of CORR stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.94. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.85%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

