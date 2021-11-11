Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) General Counsel Edward H. Seksay Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Independent Bank stock opened at $88.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.98. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $64.01 and a one year high of $99.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.62.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Several research firms have commented on INDB. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

