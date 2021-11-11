Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) SVP John J. Stroman Sells 4,109 Shares of Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of BXP stock opened at $117.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.66.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 177.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 49.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BXP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
