Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) SVP John J. Stroman Sells 4,109 Shares of Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $117.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.66.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 177.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 49.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BXP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.