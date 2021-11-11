Poshmark, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Poshmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart expects that the clothing resale marketplace will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on POSH. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.10.

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36. Poshmark has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $104.98.

In other Poshmark news, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,530,524.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 87,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $2,570,042.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 534,801 shares of company stock worth $15,120,949.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Poshmark by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Poshmark by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

