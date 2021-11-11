iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXF) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.24 and last traded at $52.24. Approximately 15,104 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 13,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.28.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.