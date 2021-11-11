Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by 13.6% over the last three years.

NXN stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.63% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

