Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by 13.6% over the last three years.
NXN stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.97.
About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
