Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) Trading Down 0.1%

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.55 and last traded at $29.60. Approximately 160 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth $710,000.

