Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Buys 6,557 Shares

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 6,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $42,620.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA opened at $7.53 on Thursday. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

