PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) CEO Acquires $48,240.00 in Stock

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) CEO David A. Neumann acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $48,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $5.76 on Thursday. PCTEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. PCTEL had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.03%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PCTEL by 81.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in PCTEL in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in PCTEL in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PCTEL in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PCTEL by 117.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

